When Will Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $28.77 changed hands at -$0.91 or -3.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36B. CYTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.18% off its 52-week high of $31.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.71, which suggests the last value was 48.87% up since then. When we look at Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYTK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.14 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.45%, with the 5-day performance at 2.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 37.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTK’s forecast low is $26.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytokinetics Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.50% over the past 6 months, a -32.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytokinetics Incorporated will rise 4.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.45 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Cytokinetics Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $10.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.07 million and $4.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 153.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings to increase by 6.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares while 108.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.95%. There are 108.57% institutions holding the Cytokinetics Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.63% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million CYTK shares worth $277.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 4.9 million shares worth $113.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $104.11 million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $47.91 million.