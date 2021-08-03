What Is The Performance Outlook For Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $916.59M. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.14% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 72.48% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.53 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.47%, with the 5-day performance at 1.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -10.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.43% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denison Mines Corp. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.84 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Denison Mines Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $3.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 15.70%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 05.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 17.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.49%. There are 17.40% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.27% of the shares, roughly 18.25 million DNN shares worth $19.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.06% or 16.61 million shares worth $18.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 20.39 million shares estimated at $25.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 11.78 million shares worth around $7.75 million.