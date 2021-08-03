Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $14.79 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $944.19M. VUZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.27% off its 52-week high of $32.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.24, which suggests the last value was 78.09% up since then. When we look at Vuzix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.43 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.89%, with the 5-day performance at 1.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -18.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VUZI’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vuzix Corporation will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 90.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vuzix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.41 million and $2.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 112.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Vuzix Corporation earnings to increase by 43.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of Vuzix Corporation shares while 31.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.41%. There are 31.99% institutions holding the Vuzix Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million VUZI shares worth $119.05 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 2.78 million shares worth $70.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $39.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $39.53 million.