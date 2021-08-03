Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 5.12 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.15 changing hands around $1.05 or 5.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.18B. UA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.99% off its 52-week high of $21.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.71, which suggests the last value was 54.52% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended UA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.60 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.64%, with the 5-day performance at 1.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is -3.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc. will rise 116.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $707.64 million and $1.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Under Armour Inc. earnings to increase by 192.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.80% per year.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.38% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 77.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.57%. There are 77.41% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 23.53 million UA shares worth $434.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 21.0 million shares worth $387.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. With 6.68 million shares estimated at $133.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $120.33 million.