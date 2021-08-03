Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.15 changed hands at $1.51 or 5.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.83B. TBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.86% off its 52-week high of $36.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.91, which suggests the last value was 59.14% up since then. When we look at Translate Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.11K.

Analysts gave the Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TBIO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Translate Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Instantly TBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.98 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.17%, with the 5-day performance at -15.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is 2.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TBIO’s forecast low is $19.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Translate Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.17% over the past 6 months, a 66.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Translate Bio Inc. will rise 60.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -178.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.81 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Translate Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.32 million and $52.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Translate Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 63.80%.

TBIO Dividends

Translate Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 25.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.05% of Translate Bio Inc. shares while 90.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.08%. There are 90.11% institutions holding the Translate Bio Inc. stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 23.98% of the shares, roughly 18.04 million TBIO shares worth $297.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 5.71 million shares worth $94.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $62.18 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.29% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $57.56 million.