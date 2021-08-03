Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $7.35 changed hands at -$0.67 or -8.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.83M. SPRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.57% off its 52-week high of $9.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 79.46% up since then. When we look at Support.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Analysts gave the Support.com Inc. (SPRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPRT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Support.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Instantly SPRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.32 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -8.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 234.09%, with the 5-day performance at 9.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is 85.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -145.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPRT’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 59.18% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 59.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Support.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SPRT Dividends

Support.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.36% of Support.com Inc. shares while 50.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.39%. There are 50.35% institutions holding the Support.com Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.45% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million SPRT shares worth $3.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.42% or 0.82 million shares worth $3.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $2.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.96 million.