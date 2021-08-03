Stock Performance Of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 31.3 million Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.40 changing hands around $0.83 or 12.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.63M. HJLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.65% off its 52-week high of $20.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 32.57% up since then. When we look at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44180.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.58K.

Analysts gave the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HJLI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Instantly HJLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.60 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 12.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.05%, with the 5-day performance at 4.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) is -0.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HJLI’s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -251.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -251.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.26% over the past 6 months, a 79.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. earnings to increase by 37.60%.

HJLI Dividends

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 08.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares while 14.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.54%. There are 14.36% institutions holding the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.03% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million HJLI shares worth $2.85 million.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 38601.0 shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 29102.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.