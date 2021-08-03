Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.28M. SINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.55% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 27.22% up since then. When we look at Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SINT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.64%, with the 5-day performance at 9.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is -3.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SINT’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -181.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -166.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sintx Technologies Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 167.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sintx Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $410k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204k and $66k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 521.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Sintx Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 79.00%.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.02% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares while 6.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.54%. There are 6.28% institutions holding the Sintx Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.63% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million SINT shares worth $1.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.25 million.