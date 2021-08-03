Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.77 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $475.95M. QD’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.82% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 33.9% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -3.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.33%, with the 5-day performance at -2.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is -20.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QD’s forecast low is $12.16 with $17.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -900.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -587.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qudian Inc. will rise 1,050.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qudian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $65.99 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.32% per year.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 24 and May 28.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of Qudian Inc. shares while 31.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.92%. There are 31.82% institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.72 million QD shares worth $13.05 million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 5.62 million shares worth $12.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $4.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $3.34 million.