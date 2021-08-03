Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 1.02 million Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.20. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.97 changing hands around $0.14 or 7.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.02M. PHIOâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -121.32% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 12.69% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 855.87K.

Analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PHIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 7.79% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.97%, with the 5-day performance at 2.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is -18.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PHIOâ€™s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -204.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -204.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -42.99% over the past 6 months, a 42.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings to increase by 90.10%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.84%. There are 8.73% institutions holding the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million PHIO shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 73490.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 73490.0 shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 20152.0 shares worth around $57634.0.