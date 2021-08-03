Performance & Trends Of Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Stock

In the latest trading session,, 2.68 million Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.50 changed hands at -$5.53 or -42.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $334.09M. STIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -199.07% off its 52-week high of $22.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 64.27% up since then. When we look at Neuronetics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.99K.

Analysts gave the Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STIM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neuronetics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) trade information

Instantly STIM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.74 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -42.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is -16.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STIM’s forecast low is $21.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -206.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neuronetics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.69% over the past 6 months, a 35.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neuronetics Inc. will rise 41.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.72 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Neuronetics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $16.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.74 million and $11.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Neuronetics Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%.

STIM Dividends

Neuronetics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.05% of Neuronetics Inc. shares while 83.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.95%. There are 83.61% institutions holding the Neuronetics Inc. stock share, with Polar Capital Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.85% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million STIM shares worth $15.46 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 1.21 million shares worth $15.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $7.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $4.45 million.