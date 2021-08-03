PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.95 changing hands around $0.12 or 4.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.19M. PRFX’s current price is a discount, trading about -166.1% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 26.1% up since then. When we look at PainReform Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PainReform Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.09 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.69%, with the 5-day performance at -15.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is -1.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRFX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -238.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -238.98% for it to hit the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for PainReform Ltd. earnings to decrease by -362.10%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.10% of PainReform Ltd. shares while 44.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.38%. There are 44.90% institutions holding the PainReform Ltd. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million PRFX shares worth $3.71 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 0.33 million shares worth $1.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021.