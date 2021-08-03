NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NURO Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.5 million NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.34. With the company’s per share price at $13.12 changed hands at -$1.78 or -11.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.51M. NURO’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.35% off its 52-week high of $38.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 89.41% up since then. When we look at NeuroMetrix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.82 million.

Analysts gave the NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NURO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Instantly NURO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.30 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -11.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 315.19%, with the 5-day performance at -27.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is 283.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42680.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NURO’s forecast low is $50.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -281.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -281.1% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.30%. The 2021 estimates are for NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings to increase by 82.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 22.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares while 22.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.65%. There are 22.46% institutions holding the NeuroMetrix Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 97663.0 NURO shares worth $0.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 66234.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 66234.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 21273.0 shares worth around $63819.0.