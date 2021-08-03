Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 33.96 million Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $429.94M. NAKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -518.18% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 87.27% up since then. When we look at Naked Brand Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.52 million.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Instantly NAKD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5770 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 186.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is -12.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Naked Brand Group Limited earnings to increase by 98.20%.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.91% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares while 0.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.25%. There are 0.22% institutions holding the Naked Brand Group Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million NAKD shares worth $0.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 0.25 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.