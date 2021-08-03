Luokung Technology Corp. Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.13 million Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $498.89M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.63% off its 52-week high of $3.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 76.16% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.45 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.06%, with the 5-day performance at -6.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -36.82% down.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -14.50%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.00% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 4.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.49%. There are 4.17% institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.35% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million LKCO shares worth $9.22 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 25975.0 shares worth around $65716.0.