Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS)

In the last trading session, 4.97 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.76. With the company’s per share price at $2.24 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $937.80M. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.34% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 59.82% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KOS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.43 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.68%, with the 5-day performance at -1.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is -37.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $2.90 with $7.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -248.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.75% over the past 6 months, a 154.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kosmos Energy Ltd. will rise 113.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $404.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $359.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.31 million and $224.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 218.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to decrease by -630.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.67% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 86.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.35%. There are 86.07% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.08% of the shares, roughly 57.5 million KOS shares worth $176.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.98% or 44.85 million shares worth $137.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 17.07 million shares estimated at $52.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 3.95% of the shares, roughly 16.11 million shares worth around $46.08 million.