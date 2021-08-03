Is Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $24.23 changed hands at $0.88 or 3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $797.41M. XENT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.35% off its 52-week high of $26.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.68, which suggests the last value was 39.41% up since then. When we look at Intersect ENT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 261.60K.

Analysts gave the Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended XENT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Intersect ENT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) trade information

Instantly XENT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.83 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.81%, with the 5-day performance at 10.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) is 33.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.13, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XENT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 58.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intersect ENT Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.03% over the past 6 months, a 16.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intersect ENT Inc. will rise 39.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.02 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Intersect ENT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $30.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.41 million and $21.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 417.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Intersect ENT Inc. earnings to decrease by -61.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.60% per year.

XENT Dividends

Intersect ENT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares while 93.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.60%. There are 93.05% institutions holding the Intersect ENT Inc. stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million XENT shares worth $78.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 2.98 million shares worth $62.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $64.89 million under it, the former controlled 8.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held about 7.75% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $53.61 million.