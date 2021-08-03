Is Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.70 changed hands at $2.23 or 23.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.93B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.87% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.95, which suggests the last value was 32.05% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.93 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 23.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.58%, with the 5-day performance at 17.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -37.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -132.90%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.39%. There are 0.39% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with WT Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million YMM shares worth $13.92 million.