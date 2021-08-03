Is Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 6.08 million Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.20. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.07 or 5.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.39M. SNMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.26% off its 52-week high of $1.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 81.16% up since then. When we look at Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

Analysts gave the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNMP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Instantly SNMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 5.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 124.65%, with the 5-day performance at 12.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) is 50.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNMP’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP earnings to decrease by -525.50%.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.31% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares while 90.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.06%. There are 90.44% institutions holding the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million SNMP shares worth $1.75 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 1.75 million shares estimated at $2.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares.