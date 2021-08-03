Is Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session,, 5.0 million Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.77 changed hands at -$1.21 or -4.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69B. CRSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.98% off its 52-week high of $51.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.09, which suggests the last value was 49.26% up since then. When we look at Corsair Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Analysts gave the Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRSR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Instantly CRSR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.29 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.99%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is -11.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRSR’s forecast low is $37.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corsair Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.24% over the past 6 months, a 13.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $467.1 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Corsair Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $478.54 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Corsair Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 13.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.63% per year.

CRSR Dividends

Corsair Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of Corsair Gaming Inc. shares while 72.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.65%. There are 72.54% institutions holding the Corsair Gaming Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million CRSR shares worth $89.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.22% or 2.04 million shares worth $68.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $21.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $18.95 million.