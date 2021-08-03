Investors Could Make -125.28% On Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Stock

In the last trading session, 25.07 million Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $7.99 changed hands at $0.8 or 11.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. VXRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.64% off its 52-week high of $24.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 56.2% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.80 million.

Analysts gave the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.30 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 11.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 4.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VXRT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.68% over the past 6 months, a -88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vaxart Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $710k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 167.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Vaxart Inc. earnings to increase by 57.80%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Vaxart Inc. shares while 34.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.47%. There are 34.26% institutions holding the Vaxart Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.02% of the shares, roughly 9.44 million VXRT shares worth $53.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 5.16 million shares worth $29.48 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.29 million shares estimated at $44.12 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $16.87 million.