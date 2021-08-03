Investor Confidence Inclines As Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Shares Gain $0.73

In the latest trading session,, 14.07 million Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.53 changing hands around $0.73 or 26.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.20M. LIXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -122.66% off its 52-week high of $7.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 33.14% up since then. When we look at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 209.69K.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.12 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 26.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.67%, with the 5-day performance at 1.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is -10.54% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.60%.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.85% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares while 9.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.50%. There are 9.80% institutions holding the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million LIXT shares worth $3.43 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021.