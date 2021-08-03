Investing In Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 62.01 million Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.05 changing hands around $3.68 or 84.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.99M. WHLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.52% off its 52-week high of $14.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 71.18% up since then. When we look at Wilhelmina International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 959.58K.

Analysts gave the Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WHLM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Instantly WHLM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.70 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 84.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.79%, with the 5-day performance at -4.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) is -13.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -82.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WHLM’s forecast low is $4.40 with $4.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 45.34% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Wilhelmina International Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.80%.

WHLM Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares while 49.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.60%. There are 49.32% institutions holding the Wilhelmina International Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 17380.0 WHLM shares worth $90723.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 303.0 shares worth $1581.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 28508.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 5968.0 shares worth around $31869.0.