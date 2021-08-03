Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.42 million Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.27 changed hands at $0.2 or 4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.04M. IMTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.88% off its 52-week high of $10.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 23.19% up since then. When we look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.17 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -4.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.75% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares while 8.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.78%. There are 8.76% institutions holding the Integrated Media Technology Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 19077.0 IMTE shares worth $0.11 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 10067.0 shares worth $56475.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.