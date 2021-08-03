How Will Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 2.9 million Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.41 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.37B. SIRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.99% off its 52-week high of $8.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.95, which suggests the last value was 22.78% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.72 million.

Analysts gave the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SIRI as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -1.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 179.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIRI’s forecast low is $5.75 with $8.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.67% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.06 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.89 billion and $2.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.05% per year.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.26% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares while 14.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.59%. There are 14.48% institutions holding the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.13% of the shares, roughly 87.12 million SIRI shares worth $530.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 64.0 million shares worth $389.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 51.85 million shares estimated at $324.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 23.46 million shares worth around $142.89 million.