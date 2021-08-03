Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 4.18 million Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $13.99 changed hands at $0.32 or 2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43B. HIMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.81% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 76.55% up since then. When we look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HIMX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Himax Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.19 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.31%, with the 5-day performance at 6.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -12.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIMX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Himax Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.95% over the past 6 months, a 246.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Himax Technologies Inc. will rise 4,500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 514.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $324.7 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Himax Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $325.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $179 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Himax Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 444.50%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09. The 1.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 1.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.46% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares while 19.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.49%. There are 19.23% institutions holding the Himax Technologies Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.70% of the shares, roughly 8.19 million HIMX shares worth $111.79 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.00% or 3.48 million shares worth $47.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $15.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $13.58 million.