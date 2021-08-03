Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $401.44M. GERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.8% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at Geron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.51 million.

Analysts gave the Geron Corporation (GERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GERN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Geron Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.38%, with the 5-day performance at -3.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is -14.97% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GERN’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -460.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.21% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Geron Corporation will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Geron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $60k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43k and $108k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Geron Corporation earnings to increase by 22.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Geron Corporation shares while 46.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.36%. There are 46.28% institutions holding the Geron Corporation stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 30.13 million GERN shares worth $47.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 26.48 million shares worth $41.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 8.89 million shares estimated at $14.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 7.73 million shares worth around $10.9 million.