GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GME Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.52 million GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.06. With the company’s per share price at $157.65 changed hands at -$3.47 or -2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.58B. GME’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.37% off its 52-week high of $483.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the last value was 97.47% up since then. When we look at GameStop Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GME as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 185.00 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 736.78%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -22.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -117.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $25.00 with $190.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 84.14% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.93% over the past 6 months, a 100.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.23 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.50%. The 2021 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 37.80%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 23 and June 30.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.42% of GameStop Corp. shares while 108.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 134.69%. There are 108.54% institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.11% of the shares, roughly 9.28 million GME shares worth $174.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.02% or 9.22 million shares worth $173.65 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.65 million shares estimated at $692.01 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $27.66 million.