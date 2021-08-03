Could 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $27.51 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.47B. DDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.38% off its 52-week high of $56.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 83.28% up since then. When we look at 3D Systems Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

Analysts gave the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DDD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. 3D Systems Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.39 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 162.50%, with the 5-day performance at 10.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is -28.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DDD’s forecast low is $16.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.84% for it to hit the projected low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 3D Systems Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.30% over the past 6 months, a 436.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 53.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3D Systems Corporation will rise 138.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 266.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.28 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that 3D Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $143.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $117.93 million and $113.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2021 estimates are for 3D Systems Corporation earnings to decrease by -107.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.65% of 3D Systems Corporation shares while 69.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.00%. There are 69.11% institutions holding the 3D Systems Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.37% of the shares, roughly 20.47 million DDD shares worth $561.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.32% or 12.91 million shares worth $354.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 8.33 million shares estimated at $245.04 million under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 4.00% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $177.7 million.