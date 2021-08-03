Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 27.84 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $23.94 changed hands at -$1.06 or -4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.90B. CLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.89% off its 52-week high of $25.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.16, which suggests the last value was 78.45% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.61 million.

Analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.83 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.42%, with the 5-day performance at 8.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 8.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLF’s forecast low is $22.40 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.68% over the past 6 months, a 3,505.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will rise 646.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6,566.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 271.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.09 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 372.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 233.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings to decrease by -131.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.43% per year.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 21 and October 25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.88% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares while 59.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.54%. There are 59.72% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 60.86 million CLF shares worth $886.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 40.75 million shares worth $593.39 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 12.41 million shares estimated at $249.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 11.88 million shares worth around $182.24 million.