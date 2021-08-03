Can Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 4.87 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.88 changed hands at -$4.43 or -5.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.55B. RBLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.59% off its 52-week high of $103.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.50, which suggests the last value was 18.11% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.91 million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RBLX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 79.20 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -8.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $75.00 with $103.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 186.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $693.31 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $634.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -256.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.10% per year.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.84% of Roblox Corporation shares while 72.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.90%. There are 72.03% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 45.8 million RBLX shares worth $2.97 billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 40.43 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. With 5.59 million shares estimated at $362.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $253.38 million.