BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 5.7 million BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $3.08 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.18M. BSQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -284.09% off its 52-week high of $11.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at BSQUARE Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.91 million.

Analysts gave the BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BSQR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BSQUARE Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) trade information

Instantly BSQR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.54 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.63%, with the 5-day performance at 4.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) is -30.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSQR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -289.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -289.61% for it to hit the projected low.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.10%. The 2021 estimates are for BSQUARE Corporation earnings to increase by 79.80%.

BSQR Dividends

BSQUARE Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.79% of BSQUARE Corporation shares while 29.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.19%. There are 29.07% institutions holding the BSQUARE Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.46% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million BSQR shares worth $1.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.27 million.