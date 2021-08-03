Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) Shares Are Up 129.46% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.14. With the company’s per share price at $5.92 changed hands at -$0.48 or -7.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.28M. BLIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.91% off its 52-week high of $14.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 72.64% up since then. When we look at Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.82 million.

Analysts gave the Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Instantly BLIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.57 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -7.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.46%, with the 5-day performance at 8.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 2.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLIN’s forecast low is $5.25 with $5.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.32% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bridgeline Digital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.36% over the past 6 months, a -184.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.63 million and $2.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Bridgeline Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 92.80%.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares while 16.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.29%. There are 16.15% institutions holding the Bridgeline Digital Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million BLIN shares worth $0.7 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.18% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 70744.0 shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 48100.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.