BDR Stock: More Upside For Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR)?

In the latest trading session,, 0.77 million Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.31 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.35M. BDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -190.08% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 44.27% up since then. When we look at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 853.97K.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Instantly BDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.26%, with the 5-day performance at 11.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is -2.33% down.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.99%.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.76% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares while 5.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.32%. There are 5.35% institutions holding the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stock share, with Tufton Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.58% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million BDR shares worth $0.25 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 87899.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 40000.0 shares estimated at $58800.0 under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 16400.0 shares worth around $24108.0.