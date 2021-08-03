Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session,, 5.07 million Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.96 changed hands at -$2.69 or -9.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.76B. BHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.08% off its 52-week high of $34.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.86, which suggests the last value was 44.88% up since then. When we look at Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BHC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Instantly BHC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.01 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -9.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is -1.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BHC’s forecast low is $27.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bausch Health Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.79% over the past 6 months, a 6.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bausch Health Companies Inc. will rise 106.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.11 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.66 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 68.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.15% per year.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders