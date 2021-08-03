Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 3.52 million Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.70 changing hands around $11.04 or 31.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $903.24M. ARCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.83% off its 52-week high of $129.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.87, which suggests the last value was 45.58% up since then. When we look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.02K.

Analysts gave the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ARCT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.14.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.89 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 31.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.10%, with the 5-day performance at 11.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -3.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARCT’s forecast low is $23.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -250.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.90% over the past 6 months, a -80.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will fall -289.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -129.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 594.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.32 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $12.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.54 million and $3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 321.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.00%.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.99% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 75.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.15%. There are 75.57% institutions holding the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.06% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million ARCT shares worth $171.74 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.14% or 3.45 million shares worth $149.78 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 3.31 million shares estimated at $136.66 million under it, the former controlled 12.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 7.23% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $137.67 million.