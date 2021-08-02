What Is The Performance Outlook For Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.31 changing hands around $0.6 or 8.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.82M. SNOA’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.8% off its 52-week high of $15.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.36, which suggests the last value was 26.68% up since then. When we look at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 79.74K.

Analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.99 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 8.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is -8.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 4.40%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.25%. There are 10.15% institutions holding the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 98826.0 SNOA shares worth $0.73 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 46301.0 shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30154.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 19309.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.