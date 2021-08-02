United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 11.98 million United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $46.72 changed hands at -$1.77 or -3.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.69B. UAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.34% off its 52-week high of $63.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.32, which suggests the last value was 35.1% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.50 million.

Analysts gave the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended UAL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 49.60 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is -10.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAL’s forecast low is $43.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.96% for it to hit the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.83% over the past 6 months, a 55.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Airlines Holdings Inc. will rise 54.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.24 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.48 billion and $2.54 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 255.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 183.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2021 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -318.50%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 12 and October 18.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares while 63.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.96%. There are 63.81% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.24% of the shares, roughly 29.98 million UAL shares worth $1.3 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.67% or 28.45 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.79 million shares estimated at $596.4 million under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 8.28 million shares worth around $358.06 million.