Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 22.08 million Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.46 changed hands at -$1.23 or -2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.65B. UBER’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.38% off its 52-week high of $64.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.48, which suggests the last value was 34.47% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.99 million.

Analysts gave the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended UBER as a Hold, 33 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.60 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.78%, with the 5-day performance at -8.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is -13.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UBER’s forecast low is $30.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.67% over the past 6 months, a 61.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Uber Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 43.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.50% per year.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares while 73.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.93%. There are 73.97% institutions holding the Uber Technologies Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.94% of the shares, roughly 222.23 million UBER shares worth $11.33 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 122.01 million shares worth $6.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 32.26 million shares estimated at $1.65 billion under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 19.41 million shares worth around $989.69 million.