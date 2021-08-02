Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.1 million Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.14 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.49M. TYME’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.72% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 25.44% up since then. When we look at Tyme Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.01 million.

Analysts gave the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TYME as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Instantly TYME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.56%, with the 5-day performance at 5.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is -9.52% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TYME’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -601.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -601.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tyme Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.96% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares while 11.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.72%. There are 11.70% institutions holding the Tyme Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million TYME shares worth $10.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 5.19 million shares worth $9.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $5.78 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $2.53 million.