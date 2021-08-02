Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) Disappoints Wall Street With 10.05% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at $0.2 or 10.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.61M. TRIB’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.42% off its 52-week high of $6.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 28.31% up since then. When we look at Trinity Biotech plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.03K.

Analysts gave the Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRIB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trinity Biotech plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Instantly TRIB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.59 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 10.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.52%, with the 5-day performance at 9.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is -25.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIB’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -219.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trinity Biotech plc will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Trinity Biotech plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.02 million and $32.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Trinity Biotech plc earnings to increase by 79.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TRIB Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.31% of Trinity Biotech plc shares while 31.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.62%. There are 31.92% institutions holding the Trinity Biotech plc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million TRIB shares worth $7.26 million.

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 1.68 million shares worth $6.41 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 13909.0 shares worth around $74552.0.