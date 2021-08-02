Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 22.01 million Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.61 changed hands at -$0.81 or -5.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.93B. TLRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -358.59% off its 52-week high of $67.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 69.82% up since then. When we look at Tilray Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.47 million.

Analysts gave the Tilray Inc. (TLRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended TLRY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.67 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.88%, with the 5-day performance at 7.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -19.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLRY’s forecast low is $13.40 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.28% over the past 6 months, a 71.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Tilray Inc. earnings to increase by 36.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.30% per year.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 17.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of Tilray Inc. shares while 7.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.39%. There are 7.99% institutions holding the Tilray Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.89% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million TLRY shares worth $57.6 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 2.2 million shares worth $18.16 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $57.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $16.5 million.