Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 23.94 million Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $3.46 changed hands at $0.24 or 7.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.82M. TAOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -387.28% off its 52-week high of $16.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 30.64% up since then. When we look at Taoping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.76K.

Analysts gave the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TAOP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taoping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 7.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.83%, with the 5-day performance at -5.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is -28.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAOP’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -246.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -246.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Taoping Inc. earnings to decrease by -366.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.00% per year.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.16% of Taoping Inc. shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.95%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Taoping Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 43100.0 TAOP shares worth $0.41 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 22706.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 3739.0 shares estimated at $35183.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.