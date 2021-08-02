Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.84 million Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.28. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.11 changing hands around $0.36 or 13.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.21M. GALTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -83.28% off its 52-week high of $5.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 41.48% up since then. When we look at Galectin Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Analysts gave the Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GALT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

Instantly GALT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.55 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 13.09% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.77%, with the 5-day performance at 3.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) is -14.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GALTâ€™s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -350.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -350.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galectin Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 40.31% over the past 6 months, a -58.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will fall -63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -90.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.10%.

GALT Dividends

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.14% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares while 17.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.13%. There are 17.81% institutions holding the Galectin Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million GALT shares worth $5.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 1.88 million shares worth $4.21 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $2.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $2.24 million.