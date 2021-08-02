Stock Performance Of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.41 million Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.92. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $8.95 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.14B. SIDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -15.42% off its 52-week high of $10.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.29, which suggests the last value was 74.41% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacionalâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SID as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacionalâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.59 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 0.62% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.58%, with the 5-day performance at 1.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 1.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIDâ€™s forecast low is $10.50 with $14.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -63.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 61.52% over the past 6 months, a 443.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will rise 694.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,850.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 107.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.17 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Companhia Siderurgica Nacionalâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.99 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to increase by 112.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.91% per year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares while 2.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.87%. There are 2.87% institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million SID shares worth $43.96 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 4.58 million shares worth $30.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund. With 4.2 million shares estimated at $23.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, CGM Focus Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $20.23 million.