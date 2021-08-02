Stock Performance And Forecast For Kindred Biosciences Inc.

In the latest trading session,, 2.31 million Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.23 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $412.77M. KIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.54% off its 52-week high of $9.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 65.33% up since then. When we look at Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KIN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) trade information

Instantly KIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.23 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 111.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is -0.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KIN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kindred Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.40% over the past 6 months, a -29.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kindred Biosciences Inc. will fall -126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.4 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.57 million and $1.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -86.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 347.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 65.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

KIN Dividends

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.83% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares while 83.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.11%. There are 83.46% institutions holding the Kindred Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.11% of the shares, roughly 6.41 million KIN shares worth $31.88 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 3.85 million shares worth $19.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $5.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $2.82 million.