Should You Invest In Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) In 2021?

In the latest trading session,, 1.97 million Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.46 changing hands around $2.47 or 27.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $333.89M. ATCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.16% off its 52-week high of $12.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.95, which suggests the last value was 56.81% up since then. When we look at Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49440.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.93K.

Analysts gave the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATCX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

Instantly ATCX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.82 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 27.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.88%, with the 5-day performance at -2.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) is -7.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATCX’s forecast low is $14.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.94% over the past 6 months, a -62.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. will rise 228.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 237.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.47 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $138.4 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. earnings to increase by 106.10%.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 05 and August 13.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.62% of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. shares while 27.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.07%. There are 27.57% institutions holding the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.93% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million ATCX shares worth $22.46 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 1.78 million shares worth $18.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $3.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.61 million.