SGLB Stock Forecast 2021: Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) Remains Strong With -181.9% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $3.37 changed hands at -$0.39 or -10.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.50M. SGLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.32% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 42.14% up since then. When we look at Sigma Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 600.02K.

Analysts gave the Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SGLB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sigma Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) trade information

Instantly SGLB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.69 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -10.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.30%, with the 5-day performance at 7.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is -13.59% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGLB’s forecast low is $6.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -181.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sigma Labs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.39% over the past 6 months, a 71.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $133k and $222k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Sigma Labs Inc. earnings to increase by 65.90%.

SGLB Dividends

Sigma Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25.

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.70% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares while 13.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.78%. There are 13.41% institutions holding the Sigma Labs Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.70% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million SGLB shares worth $2.22 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 72462.0 shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 33518.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.