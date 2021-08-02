Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.39 million Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $3.73 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $649.80M. SESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.69% off its 52-week high of $4.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 75.6% up since then. When we look at Sesen Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.60 million.

Analysts gave the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SESN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sesen Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Instantly SESN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is -19.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SESN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sesen Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 118.13% over the past 6 months, a -266.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sesen Bio Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Sesen Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $530k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Sesen Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 83.90%.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares while 23.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.45%. There are 23.44% institutions holding the Sesen Bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million SESN shares worth $18.71 million.

TRV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 4.09 million shares worth $10.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.58 million shares estimated at $11.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $5.87 million.