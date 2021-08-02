Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) Gain 0.33%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.70M. RESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.11% off its 52-week high of $8.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 31.48% up since then. When we look at Resonant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Resonant Inc. (RESN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RESN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Resonant Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Instantly RESN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.27 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.09%, with the 5-day performance at 8.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is -4.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RESN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -96.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Resonant Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.21% over the past 6 months, a 19.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Resonant Inc. will fall -10.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 127.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Resonant Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $604k and $1.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Resonant Inc. earnings to increase by 45.50%.

RESN Dividends

Resonant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.13% of Resonant Inc. shares while 35.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.81%. There are 35.49% institutions holding the Resonant Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.54% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million RESN shares worth $14.18 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.45% or 2.69 million shares worth $11.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $5.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $5.5 million.